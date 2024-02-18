The Galaxy F15 5G will likely come in three color options

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launching soon: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 10:43 pm Feb 18, 202410:43 pm

What's the story Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India, as evidenced by a "coming soon" teaser on the Flipkart platform. The phone has been the subject of numerous leaks and has often popped up on benchmark and certification websites, indicating its impending release. The teaser highlights the device's triple camera setup, a design feature commonly seen on Samsung smartphones.

Leaked images and features

Meanwhile, noted tipster Mukul Sharma shared purported real-life images of the Galaxy F15 5G, revealing its three color options: Black, Pink, and Gradient. Sharma also said that the phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery and receive up to four generations of OS updates, a first for this price range. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. Recent Geekbench listings showed the device with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 4GB RAM, and Android 14.

Similar specs as Galaxy A15 5G

Rumors also indicate that the Galaxy F15 5G will have specs similar to the Galaxy A15 5G. For reference, the Galaxy A15 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ 90Hz display, a 13MP front camera, and a 50MP triple camera setup. Powered by the Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the device offers up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and 25W wired charging support. The device also includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner for added security.