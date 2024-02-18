The feature is currently accessible in the Developer Preview

Android 15 lets users toggle off keyboard haptics: Here's how

What's the story The first glimpse of Android 15's Developer Preview (DP) is here, and it is already making waves with its new features. One such addition, found by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, is a keyboard vibration toggle that promises to improve user experience and customization. Despite being minor, it is a useful inclusion that allows users to enable or disable keyboard haptics as desired.

Location of new keyboard vibration toggle

Located in Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics, the new "Keyboard Vibration" toggle is the latest option under Interactive haptics. Currently, this section only has Touch feedback and Media vibration sliders. With Android 15, users can disable keyboard vibrations while still enjoying standard touch feedback vibrations. Rahman initially discovered the option to disable keyboard vibration with Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2.

Shift from sliders to toggles in Android 15 DP1

Interestingly, the Vibration & haptics settings page now features toggles instead of sliders. Devices running stable Android 14 or Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 have a mix of toggles and sliders. It's not yet clear if this toggle-only view is a fresh addition or something Google has tested in previous betas. More changes and features are expected to be uncovered in the coming weeks.