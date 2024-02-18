The ‌iPhone 16‌ is expected to launch in September

iPhone 16 v/s iPhone 15: Apple is planning several upgrades

What's the story As excitement grows for the iPhone 16, numerous rumors have emerged about the features and enhancements expected on the device, set to release in 2024. After more than a year of speculation, there are now over a dozen specific details regarding the features and enhancements expected to be included in Apple's forthcoming iPhone. Here, we compare the iPhone 16's rumored design, chip, memory, connectivity, battery, and charging upgrades with its immediate predecessor, the iPhone 15.

Design changes

Vertical rear camera array, new buttons

The iPhone 16 is likely to maintain a similar design to its predecessor but with some noticeable changes. Rumors suggest a vertical rear camera setup for spatial video capture and the Ring/Silent switch being replaced by an Action button, like last year's Pro models. Additionally, a new "Capture" button might be introduced for easy access to photography and videography features.

Performance

Chip, memory, connectivity upgrades

The iPhone 16 is rumored to include a new A18 chip with a more powerful Neural Engine, enabling exclusive generative AI capabilities. This would be a step up from the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15. Moreover, the new model is expected to have 33% more RAM (8GB) and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, providing users with improved performance and faster internet access.

Power

Battery technology and charging improvements

Significant advancements in battery technology and charging are also anticipated for the iPhone 16. It would feature stacked battery technology, which could increase energy density and extend battery life, compared to the iPhone 15's single-layer battery technology. Also, the iPhone 16 may have a 6% larger battery (3,561 mAh) compared to its predecessor's 3,349mAh capacity. Wired charging could climb up to 40W (48% faster), and MagSafe charging might increase to 20W (25% faster).