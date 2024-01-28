Information

Overview of what to expect

According to Gurman, the March debut will include a revamped iPad Pro series featuring OLED screens, an upgraded iPad Air, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air variant, and a new iteration of the MacBook Air available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes powered by M3 chips.

iPad Air

iPad Air will get spec bump

The iPad Air series is poised to expand with a larger 12.9-inch variant alongside an upgraded 10.9-inch model. Anticipated enhancements include Apple's M2 chip for boosted speed, a revamped rear camera bump, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.3. Despite these upgrades, significant external design alterations are not foreseen. For those unaware, the current model, featuring the M1 chip, debuted in March 2022.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro with OLED displays

The upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models will likely debut with OLED displays, promising superior visuals, variable refresh rates (10-120Hz), and energy efficiency over LCD counterparts. With OLED, however, prices are likely to rise. Expectations include the latest M3 chip, MagSafe charging, redesigned Magic Keyboard, and rear camera design enhancements. The existing iPad Pro, featuring the M2 chip, was released in October 2022.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air will support hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing

The 13-inch MacBook Air was last updated in July 2022, and the 15-inch version debuted in June 2023. Initially staggered due to production delays, both are set for simultaneous updates in March. Sporting the M3 chip, they'll feature hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing and mesh shading, enhancing gaming graphics with precise lighting, reflections, and shadows. Though the design will remain unchanged, Wi-Fi 6E support is anticipated.