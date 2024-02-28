Next Article

It works on both Android and iOS

Google Maps introduces 'Glanceable Directions While Navigating': How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:24 pm Feb 28, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Google Maps has launched a "Glanceable directions while navigating" feature for Android and iOS users. This handy setting displays turn-by-turn directions and live estimated time of arrival (ETA) right on your device's lock screen. For Android users, the app uses standard system notifications, while iPhone users can expect high-profile Live Activities. This update comes after Google's initial announcement of "glanceable directions" back in February last year.

How do glanceable directions work?

The glanceable directions can work on the route overview screen, which pops up after you've set your directions but before hitting "Start." Google Maps will show you the directions, give you a live ETA, and even update your route automatically if you choose a different path. In June, Google revealed that this feature would be available worldwide for cycling, walking, and driving modes on both Android and iOS devices. However, Live Activities for iOS are still in the works.

Enabling glanceable directions in Google Maps

To access the "Glanceable directions while navigating" option, make sure you have Google Maps version 11.116 on Android or 6.104.2 on iOS. You can find this feature in Settings > Navigation settings. It's turned off by default and won't show up on older app versions. When enabled, the blue dot representing your location transforms into an arrow pointing in the direction you need to go. You can toggle this feature on/off from "Your Location" sheet by tapping the blue dot/arrow.

Public transit directions now accessible on Wear OS

In related news, Google Maps users on Wear OS can now access public transit directions. On searching for a location, public transit choices now appear beside the driving, cycling, and walking options. Once you pick your preferred transportation method, you can see suggested routes with departure times. Click on them to scroll through the steps, view the exit points, and also access a compass-guided map.