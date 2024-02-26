Wallet for Wear OS has also received upgrades

Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Google revealed at the Mobile World Congress 2024 that Wear OS users can now access public transit directions on Google Maps. When searching for a location, public transit options will appear alongside cycling, driving, and walking choices. After picking their preferred mode of transportation, users will see suggested routes with departure times, allowing them to scroll through the steps and view their exit points, as well as access a compass-guided map.

Wallet for Wear OS expands support

Along with the Google Maps update, Wallet for Wear OS now supports event tickets, boarding passes, gym memberships, and even loyalty cards. Google has also improved the support for TalkBack screen reader for Lens in Google Maps on Android. This update enables users to point their phone's camera at their surroundings, and TalkBack shall read the place's information out loud, such as business hours, ratings, or directions on how to get there.

Lookout Android app and handwritten annotations in Docs

Google is enhancing accessibility with Lookout Android app, which lets users listen to AI-generated descriptions of photos, including online images and those sent to them. This feature is being rolled out worldwide in English. Moreover, Google is optimizing its app for big-screen devices by adding support for handwritten annotations in Docs. A tweaked stylus icon at the end of the toolbar opens a floating panel with a highlighter and pen tool for marking up documents when giving feedback or reviews.