Apple is yet to address the problem

iPhone users report battery draining issues after iOS 17.4 update

Mar 10, 2024

What's the story Apple's latest iOS 17.4 update introduced new features like sideloading apps from third-party app stores in the EU and enhanced Stolen Device Protection. However, some iPhone users have reported significant battery drain issues after installing the new firmware. One user claimed their battery lost 40% in just two hours, while another saw a drop from 60% to 0% overnight without using the phone.

More problems

Charging issues and user warnings

Besides battery drain, some users have experienced charging problems after updating to iOS 17.4. An iPhone 11 Pro owner reported that their phone took four hours to charge from 40% to 94%. Several iPhone users took to social media to warn others about the update, with one user, @mugisha885, tweeting, "DO NOT UPDATE TO IOS 17.4. It's a trap you battery gonna be draining quick like love with no money."

Ways to address

Possible solutions for battery drain

To address the battery draining issue, users can try force resetting their iPhone, updating all apps through the App Store, and checking Settings > Battery to identify energy-consuming apps that can be deleted or restricted. Reducing screen brightness or turning off Always-On in Settings > Display & Brightness can help conserve battery life. If battery drain persists after trying these solutions, users can enable Low Power Mode in Settings > Battery to restrict background activity and improve battery life.