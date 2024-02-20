Apple may also release a slightly cheaper, non-Pro Vision headset next year

Apple Vision Pro 2 launch not expected until late 2025

By Akash Pandey 06:27 pm Feb 20, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Apple's second-generation VR headset, supposedly the Vision Pro 2, is predicted to hit the market no earlier than August 2025, as per Bloomberg. This implies that, unlike the iPhone or Apple Watch, the Vision Pro may not see yearly updates and could follow a lengthier refresh cycle instead. At the moment, Apple is trying to understand why so many customers returned their first-gen Vision Pro units.

Next Article

Details

Affordable Vision headset may launch before the Pro model

There has been a notable increase in returns of the $3,500 Vision Pro lately. While users cited discomfort and decreased productivity as the primary reasons for returning the device, Apple is still gathering feedback from retail stores and sending it to headquarters to enhance the upcoming version. Although next-gen Vision Pro might not be available until late 2025, Apple could potentially release a slightly cheaper Vision headset around the same timeframe.

Previously

Early rumors pointed to a 2027 launch

Earlier mentions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and market research firm Omdia pointed to a 2027 launch for the Vision Pro 2. It was said that the headset could potentially go up to 54 months without a refresh or any hardware updates. However, the previous claims now seem less probable considering the latest intel.