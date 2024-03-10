Next Article

Both phones will receive four Android upgrades

Xiaomi 14 v/s OnePlus 12: Which one is better

By Akash Pandey 11:36 am Mar 10, 202411:36 am

What's the story The newly introduced Xiaomi 14 takes on OnePlus 12 in India's premium smartphone segment. Both devices boast advanced features, cutting-edge processing capabilities, and high-quality cameras. Priced at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 12GB/512GB model, the Xiaomi flagship will be available from March 11, with Rs. 5,000 bank discount. Its primary rival, the OnePlus 12, is already available in two versions: 8GB/256GB for Rs. 64,999 and 16GB/512GB for Rs. 69,999. So which one should you pick? Let's find out.

Details

The Xiaomi 14 offers IP68 protection

The Xiaomi 14 has a flat screen, frosted glass back, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 12 offers a curved display, a ceramic/matte finish, a three-stage Alert Slider, and an IP65 rating. The Xiaomi phone packs a 6.36-inch 1.5K 12-bit OLED. The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ 10-bit AMOLED. Both support a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The OnePlus 12 has higher (2,160Hz v/s 1,920Hz) PWM Dimming. On paper, it's also brighter (4,500-nits v/s 3,000-nits).

Imaging

The OnePlus 12 supports 8K video shooting

The Xiaomi 14 sports 50MP (OIS) primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP (OIS, 3.2x) telephoto sensors. The OnePlus 12 gets 50MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooter. For selfies, both use a 32MP camera. While Xiaomi has a partnership with LEICA for image processing, OnePlus uses Hasselblad's color science to boost images and video results. The OnePlus 12 also offers superior video recording (8K@24fps) against Xiaomi 14's 4K@60fps.

Hardware and more

Qualcomm's top-end chipset powers the devices

The Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12 are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. They boot Android 14 OS, with their respective skin on top. The Xiaomi model has a smaller battery (4,610mAh v/s 5,400mAh) with marginally slower (90W v/s 100W) wired charging than OnePlus 12. However, both support 50W wireless charging. On the software front, users can expect four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for both phones.

Verdict

Which one is better?

Selecting a flagship phone ultimately hinges on personal preferences and budget. In terms of overall value, we lean toward the OnePlus 12. The device offers superior display quality, a better camera setup, more RAM, a larger battery pack, and faster charging. Plus, OnePlus phones tend to retain better resale value and receive timely OS updates compared to Xiaomi models.