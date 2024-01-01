Carl Pei confirms new Nothing smartphone, Phone (2a) expected

By Akash Pandey 07:04 pm Jan 01, 2024

The Phone (2a) will offer an in-screen fingerprint scanner

Carl Pei has teased the arrival of a new Nothing smartphone on X, which could be the much-anticipated Phone (2a). The mid-range device is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of 2024, with many speculating that it will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in February. However, the CEO's announcement might also be related to the Phone (3), which is likely to debut in mid-July.

Take a look at Pei's post

What to expect from Phone (2a)?

First things first! The Phone (2a) will be cheaper than its premium counterpart, Phone (2). This also suggests it may compromise on the specs and design to keep the pricing competitive. Unofficial renders reveal a glass back and a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup in the center, surrounded by three independent Glyph LED light strips. A recent leak from Smartprix claimed that the handset will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 1084x2412 pixels.

It will have an OIS-assisted primary camera

As for the camera specs, the Phone (2a) might feature a 50MP Samsung GN9 main camera with OIS and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens—similar to Phone (2). On the front, it will have a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.

A mid-range MediaTek chipset will power the phone

The Phone (2a) will be powered by Dimensity 7200 chip. It may come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Under the hood, the device might pack a 4,920mAh (or 5,000mAh) battery with 45W fast-charging support. On the software front, Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 is expected. For audio and entertainment, the Phone (2a) should include dual stereo speakers.

What about the pricing?

The starting price of the Phone (2a) is expected to be around $400 (nearly Rs. 33,300), which seems slightly expensive for a mid-range model. In India, it could be priced at around Rs. 25,000.