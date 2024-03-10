Next Article

Apple had recently terminated Epic Games's developer account

DMA effect: Apple reinstates Epic Games in Europe

By Akash Pandey 10:36 am Mar 10, 202410:36 am

What's the story Epic Games has announced that Apple has restored its developer account in the European Union, allowing the gaming company to launch its Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS devices in Europe. This decision came after the European Commission stepped in, following Apple's revocation of Epic's developer license. Apple confirmed the reinstatement, stating that Epic has agreed to follow the rules, including the Digital Markets Act (DMA) policies.

Commission's contribution

European Commission's role in reinstatement

The European Commission played a significant role in getting Epic Games's developer account reinstated. Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a post on X, "I take note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple decided to backtrack its decision on Epic exclusion. From Day 2, #DMA is already showing very concrete results!" The commission acted quickly to enforce the DMA and hold gatekeepers accountable.

CEO's response

Tim Sweeney's reaction to the decision

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney acknowledged the European Commission's prompt inquiry and intervention. On X, he wrote, "The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory." Sweeney praised the commission for forcing Apple to give in and restore Epic's access to bring back Fortnite and launch the Epic Games Store in Europe under DMA law.

Background

Apple-Epic dispute began in 2020

The dispute between Apple and Epic Games started in 2020 when Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store after Epic broke the iPhone maker's in-app payment rules as a protest. The gaming company claimed that Apple's practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on iOS devices violated US antitrust rules. However, Epic lost its court battle against Apple, resulting in the game's ban from Apple devices.

Facts

Digital Markets Act and its impact

The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) officially took effect on Thursday, imposing new rules on big tech companies like Apple and Google. The DMA prohibits these companies from controlling which apps are distributed on devices with Android and iOS operating systems. It also allows third-party app stores and alternative transaction options on iOS. The reinstatement of Epic Games's developer account in Europe is a significant development, showcasing the DMA's potential to reshape the digital landscape.