Next Article

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Free Fire MAX codes for March 10: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:52 am Mar 10, 202409:52 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released a new batch of redemption codes, enabling players to claim free rewards. These incentives not only enhance the gaming journey but also boost chances of victory in tough levels. Each code is single-use per player and remains valid for 12 to 18 hours, emphasizing the importance of swift redemption.

Codes

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for Sunday (March 10): A5VHW9I7OQ6XJPDK, Z3L5VC7KQ8XJ2NHS, P4D9R6Q8C5XZV3GY, Y7L2X4I9OJ3ZHPQW T5Q9V4H3O6PYDZJR, F2G5V7T8K6D4LHQZ, E3H6T7I8K9VQZ4JD, X4B7K2H9V3L8YQPW M6T9G8L4B5XZ2YDV, C3V7T9H6J4K8L5X, O1T5V8J6H9K3P2Y, R4T6V9I7H5J2Q8D B3V7K9H4J6D8G2L, G1V5H7J9K3D4B6R, S8T9V4I7J2H6K1L, W2V5H3J6K8D7R9T N4V7K6H3J9D8L2T, Q1V5T9I7J3H6P4K, U2T7V4I9J6H5K8Q, D3V6T9I7H4J2K8L L5V8H4J9K7T6D3B, I6T2V7H8J5K9L3D, H1V4T7I9J8K3D6L, J4T5V9H7J2K6D8G Z8V5T7I3J6H9K4D, X2V6H9J3K4D7T8B, Y5V4H6J7K9T2D1R, E8T4V7I3J5H9K6D M1V8H4J6K9T5D7L, F3T9V7H6J4K2D8G, Y2PAB8MWSHQ4JXLK, W7LVB3RC2Q8FYNKH S9GTF6MQW5IVDZKA, A8SLZ2JHDPYQF9CV, X4LDQ9FSO3KBVWPJ

Process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To utilize a Garena Free Fire MAX code, visit the official rewards redemption page and sign in using your account details. Input the code in the specified field and select "Confirm." Rewards for eligible codes will be dispatched within 24 hours. Please be aware that each code is limited to a single redemption per player.