It is powered by a secure, indigenously developed Network Operating System

Ashwini Vaishnaw launches India's fastest router with 2.4tbps speed

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Mar 09, 202406:00 pm

What's the story India's Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has unveiled the country's fastest router in Bengaluru. The indigenously designed and developed device boasts a capacity of 2.4 terabits per second (tbps). The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Centre For Development Of Telematics (C-DOT), and Nivetti Systems have collaborated to create the ultra-fast router. Speaking at the launch event, Vaishnaw described it as a "matter of pride" and a crucial step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision.

Impact on India's digital infrastructure

The router, with its 2.4tbps data capacity, signifies a breakthrough in network technology. It is expected to strengthen India's digital infrastructure and meet the increasing demand for high-speed data processing and transmission. According to Vaishnaw, the government has implemented various policies under PM Modi's leadership to foster innovation. These include design-linked innovation, production-linked incentives, and start-up friendly schemes. The efforts aim to propel India to the forefront of global innovation and product development.

Becoming a product and manufacturing hub

The introduction of the high-speed router marks a major milestone in India's quest to become a global tech and manufacturing powerhouse. Vaishnaw emphasized the shift from traditional manufacturing methods to those driven by software, innovation, and intellectual talent. He believes that India's strong software and design foundation positions the country for significant growth as a product nation. Thousands of high-speed router units are exptected to be installed across the country in the coming months.