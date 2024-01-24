Details

Simplified audio and video options

The new features include a drop-down arrow next to the mic or camera button on the meeting toolbar, offering simplified audio and video options. Users can easily switch from their laptop's built-in camera to a wired webcam, change microphones, or select a different headset or speaker. This new menu also provides additional choices for enabling noise suppression, spatial audio, and virtual backgrounds.

Availability

Availability for Windows and macOS users

Windows and macOS users can try out these new changes as part of the new Teams client and the Public Preview program. The updated features are expected to roll out to all users of Teams in the coming months.

AI

Microsoft's new AI venture

Microsoft is also involved in the development of smaller and cheaper artificial intelligence (AI) models. Led by Corporate Vice President Misha Bilenko, the new generative AI team, called GenAI, will focus on making smaller language models (SLMs). They will require less computing power compared to larger language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-4.