Next Article

Amazon is first releasing the new generative AI feature in the US

Amazon's AI tool lets sellers create product listing using URL

By Pradnesh Naik 02:37 pm Mar 14, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Amazon has announced a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows sellers to create product pages by simply pasting a link from their external website. The AI tool will then generate an Amazon product page, complete with accurate product descriptions and images. This innovation aims to streamline the process of transferring products from different websites onto Amazon, according to Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's VP of worldwide selling partner experience.

Rollout plan

Legal considerations and rollout plan

Amazon has cautioned sellers to ensure they have the necessary rights or licenses to use the content from the link they paste. The company has stated it may resort to legal action if a seller is found misrepresenting their ownership of the content. The feature is currently being rolled out and will be accessible to US sellers in the coming weeks.

Seller adoption

Amazon's AI push and response by sellers

Amazon's AI tools have been well-received by sellers, with nearly 80% of users accepting AI-generated listings of products with minimal human edits. Over the past few months, Amazon has introduced several AI tools for sellers, including features to create photos and generate product listing text. The company also unveiled Rufus, an AI chatbot designed to assist shoppers by answering queries and suggesting similar products.

Initiatives

Brand's AI initiatives in the broader e-commerce landscape

Amazon's newest tool, which creates product listings from a URL, is part of a broader trend of e-commerce platforms leveraging AI. Last year, Google and eBay introduced tools related to product imagery and listing generation from images. Shopify also launched an AI image editor for products earlier this year. These developments highlight the increasing role of AI in enhancing seller experience across various online marketplaces.