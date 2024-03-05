Next Article

Creating a website is free, but additional features require an upgrade

This AI chatbot builds websites in seconds using text prompts

By Akash Pandey 10:56 am Mar 05, 202410:56 am

What's the story Wix, a popular website builder, has launched an AI chatbot that can ready websites in seconds based on user prompts. This chatbot aims to make website creation a breeze and more accessible as no coding skills are required. Users can build a website for free, but to access features like accepting payments or using a custom domain name, they'll need to upgrade to one of Wix's premium plans.

Generation process

How to use the tool

To use the AI chatbot for website creation, head to Wix's AI website builder page (https://www.wix.com/ai-website-builder). Now, tap on the "Create with AI" button and answer a few queries about your site's name, purpose, and goals. In no time, the chatbot will generate a website that can be further edited and customized. Wix employs "out of the box models" like OpenAI's DALL-E for image creation and ChatGPT for text creation to enhance the user experience.

Cost and availability

Wix's website plans start at $17 per month

The pricing plans offered by Wix start at $17 per month for the Light plan, which includes 2GB of storage, support for two collaborators, and basic marketing tools. For $159 per month, you get the Business Elite plan which supports up to 15 collaborators and provides advanced analytics and e-commerce features. Users can pick a plan that suits their needs and budget.