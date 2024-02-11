Redeem codes offer a great way to enhance your gaming experience without spending real money

Free Fire MAX codes for February 11: How to redeem

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released redemption codes for Sunday (February 11). Players can unlock a range of rewards, including in-game weapons, character outfits, reward crates, costume bundles, etc., using these codes. These bonuses are designed to aid players in overcoming challenging game levels. However, the redeem codes usually stay valid only for 12-18 hours. Hence, you must act swiftly to ensure timely redemption.

Codes

Here are the codes for today

The redeem codes for Sunday (February 11) are as follows: FIUYSGY6H67T5KY, FLUOIHMGKFO5ITK, FYMUYTYHF6YG7FQ, FBHWEURF7Y6TGBD, FNJEKR5IUTGMK8U, FEFTHY66T7U57YH, FFGBYHRDTFGY5MK, FYUJTI67UJ45EO9, FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FADDHR6YYHR56YCV, FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE, FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T, F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH, FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV.

Process

How to unlock in-game rewards?

To make use of the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with your credentials. Input the redeem code in the specified field and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Do note that some codes may not work due to server restrictions.