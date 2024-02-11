2024 Honda CBR650R debuts in Europe: Check out best features
Japanese automotive giant Honda has introduced the 2024 iteration of its most popular middleweight supersport model, the CBR650R, in the European market. The motorcycle now comes equipped with the automaker's innovative E-Clutch system and is available in two color schemes: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red. Here's a look at the best features of this capable touring-focused sportsbike.
Firstly, let's look at Honda CBR650R's design
The 2024 Honda CBR650R remains true to CBR's iconic design philosophy and borrows elements from the flagship CBR Fireblade model. It is an aggressive supersport offering with a large, sloping fuel tank, full fairing, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, and an under-belly exhaust. Its slim tail section gets a sleek LED taillight.
Full-color TFT cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity
The 2024 CBR650R packs a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity support via the Honda RoadSync app. Available on both Android and iOS smartphones, the app allows the rider to access on-screen turn-by-turn navigation, make and receive calls, or listen to music.
Comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)
To better ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 CBR650R comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and a ride-by-wire throttle. HSTC, along with the cornering function of its ABS, allows riders to tackle wet surfaces with ease. Suspension duties are handled by Showa's SFF-BP inverted front forks and rear mono-shock unit.
It uses Honda's cutting-edge E-Clutch system
To make the 2024 CBR650R a game-changer in the middleweight segment, Honda has equipped it with the all-new cutting-edge E-Clutch system. This automatic clutch system enables riders to shift gears using the foot control while eliminating the need to pull the clutch lever.
CBR650R draws power from 649cc, inline-four engine
Powering the 2024 Honda CBR650R is a potent 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers a maximum power of 94hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 63Nm at 9,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with an E-Clutch system, which gets an assist and slipper function. It gets a 47hp conversion kit to make it compatible with the A2 license category.