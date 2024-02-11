The 2024 Honda CBR650R rolls on 17-inch forged designer wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

2024 Honda CBR650R debuts in Europe: Check out best features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Feb 11, 202412:05 am

What's the story Japanese automotive giant Honda has introduced the 2024 iteration of its most popular middleweight supersport model, the CBR650R, in the European market. The motorcycle now comes equipped with the automaker's innovative E-Clutch system and is available in two color schemes: Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red. Here's a look at the best features of this capable touring-focused sportsbike.

Next Article

Design

Firstly, let's look at Honda CBR650R's design

The 2024 Honda CBR650R remains true to CBR's iconic design philosophy and borrows elements from the flagship CBR Fireblade model. It is an aggressive supersport offering with a large, sloping fuel tank, full fairing, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, and an under-belly exhaust. Its slim tail section gets a sleek LED taillight.

Information

Full-color TFT cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity

The 2024 CBR650R packs a full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity support via the Honda RoadSync app. Available on both Android and iOS smartphones, the app allows the rider to access on-screen turn-by-turn navigation, make and receive calls, or listen to music.

Safety

Comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

To better ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 CBR650R comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and a ride-by-wire throttle. HSTC, along with the cornering function of its ABS, allows riders to tackle wet surfaces with ease. Suspension duties are handled by Showa's SFF-BP inverted front forks and rear mono-shock unit.

Information

It uses Honda's cutting-edge E-Clutch system

To make the 2024 CBR650R a game-changer in the middleweight segment, Honda has equipped it with the all-new cutting-edge E-Clutch system. This automatic clutch system enables riders to shift gears using the foot control while eliminating the need to pull the clutch lever.

Performance

CBR650R draws power from 649cc, inline-four engine

Powering the 2024 Honda CBR650R is a potent 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers a maximum power of 94hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 63Nm at 9,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with an E-Clutch system, which gets an assist and slipper function. It gets a 47hp conversion kit to make it compatible with the A2 license category.

Poll