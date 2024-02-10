The Ignis is an entry-level model in Maruti Suzuki's NEXA lineup in India

Price cut for select Maruti Suzuki Ignis variants in India

By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 pm Feb 10, 202409:35 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has slashed prices for select automatic variants of its popular Ignis hatchback while keeping the manual versions' prices unchanged. The Delta AMT, Zeta AMT, and Alpha AMT trims are now more affordable by Rs. 5,000, with the base price of the hatchback remaining at Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This decision came as other automakers have raised the ex-showroom prices of their models in recent weeks.

Next Article

Design

Hatchback features quirky design with rugged mini-SUV look

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in four variants in India: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The hatchback features a quirky design with a rugged mini-SUV look and sports a muscular bonnet, projector headlights, roof rails, silvered skid plates, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin features a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and dual airbags.

Powertrain

Ignis's powertrain and competition

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis boasts a 1.2-liter, K-series, inline-four petrol engine that generates 82hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. By reducing prices, Maruti Suzuki aims to lure more customers toward its Ignis automatic variants as competition in the hatchback segment continues to heat up. For reference, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is the primary competitor to the rugged hatchback in our market.