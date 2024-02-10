The upcoming Hyundai Casper EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup

Hyundai Casper EV spotted doing test runs: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 08:56 pm Feb 10, 202408:56 pm

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the all-new Casper EV, a budget-friendly electric SUV, later this year. In the latest development, two heavily camouflaged mules were spotted doing test runs in Australia. The Casper EV's exterior closely resembles its gas-powered sibling, featuring circular headlights, parametric pixel patterns on LED light signatures, and sleek LED DRLs. It also has sporty alloy wheels, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and blacked-out functional roof rails.

Casper EV's dimensions and expected range

Rumors suggest that the Hyundai Casper EV might have a slightly longer wheelbase than the petrol version, potentially adding around 250mm for extra cabin space and a larger battery pack. The advanced battery pack is expected to provide the Casper EV with a range of approximately 320km, making it ideal for city commutes and short road trips. It is unclear if Hyundai will offer both short- and long-wheelbase variants or just the long-wheelbase version.

Interior features and ADAS system

Inside, the Casper EV will share many features with its petrol-powered counterpart but will also boast upgrades like a larger 10-inch infotainment system and instrument console. Other notable features include a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, artificial leather upholstery, ventilated driver's seat, single pane sunroof, mood lamp, and a BlueLink connectivity suite. The Casper EV will also come equipped with a front radar module for ADAS features such as lane departure prevention assistance and forward collision avoidance assistance.

Pricing and competition for upcoming EV

Hyundai Casper EV is expected to be competitively priced at under AUD 40,000 (roughly Rs. 21.55 lakh) in the Australian market. While the entry-level EV market is currently dominated by Chinese brands in the country, the Casper EV will be the first in this segment to be produced outside of China. Hyundai already offers Kona Electric in Australia, which starts at a higher price of about AUD 57,000 (Rs. 30.7 lakh). However, there are no plans for its India launch.