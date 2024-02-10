The upcoming Renault Duster will roll on rugged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Renault)

Leaked images of upcoming Renault Duster surface: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 06:51 pm Feb 10, 202406:51 pm

What's the story Pictures of the all-new Duster, Renault's mid-size SUV, have been leaked ahead of its official reveal. The car is set to hit Indian roads by late 2024. It borrows design elements from its cousin, the Dacia Duster, unveiled last November. The leaked images show a tall stance, large wheels, a double-stack grille, and sleek headlamps. The iconic Duster shape has been retained, while the rear boasts triangular tail lamps and a sturdy boot door.

Specifications

Interior and engine options expected on upcoming Renault Duster

The upcoming Renault Duster's cabin reflects what we saw a few months ago on its Dacia counterpart, featuring dual digital displays, a three-spoke steering wheel, a gray-black interior, and a stacked center console. Under the hood, there will be three petrol engine options. The first is a 1.6-liter petrol engine with an automatic gearbox and two electric motors (140bhp/148Nm). The second is a mild-hybrid 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine combined with a 48V electric motor. This engine will include four-wheel-drive technology.

Plans

Launch plans and expected price range for India

However, the new Duster's third and last engine option, a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine connected to a six-speed manual, is not expected to be available in India. The Duster will be one of the major launches from the Dacia alliance in late 2024, followed by its Nissan counterpart and then a three-row version likely based on the Dacia Jogger. The estimated price range for this Duster in the Indian market is between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 15 Lakh (ex-showroom).