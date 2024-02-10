The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features an all-LED lighting setup

Kawasaki Ninja 500 arriving in India by April: Details here

What's the story After successfully launching the Ninja 500 in the European markets, Kawasaki is gearing up to introduce the bike in India by April. In the MY-2024 avatar, the supersport features a larger parallel-twin engine and a full-color TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. With the competition heating up in the middleweight category on our shores, can the upcoming model make any difference? Here's everything we know.

Design

Firstly, let's look at the design of the Ninja 500

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, angular dual-pod LED headlamp units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and support for navigation. The supersport rolls on 17-inch forged wheels with wide 150-section Dunlop Sportmax tires at the rear.

Information

Kawasaki's Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System

Kawasaki's Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System (KIPASS) allows the rider to start the Ninja 500 without using the key physically. The compact key fob acts as a portable immobilizer and sends a signal to the ECU to remotely start the bike when in close proximity.

Safety

Comes equipped with Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology (K-ACT)

Along with an advanced inertial measurement unit (IMU)-based Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System (KIBS), the 2024 Ninja 500 also comes equipped with Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology (K-ACT) to ensure the rider's safety. It gets semi-floating disc brakes on both wheels. Suspension duties on the supersport are taken care of by 41mm telescopic front forks and a bottom-link Uni-Trak mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information

With ERGO-FIT interface, rider can adjust bike's ergonomics

Kawasaki is using the ERGO-FIT interface to allow riders to modify the riding ergonomics to suit their needs. Various points of the chassis interface, such as the handlebar, footpegs, and seat, can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts with adjustability.

Performance

Draws power from all-new 451cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is an all-new 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 45hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch for seamless gearshifts. The engine uses a dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) technology with eight spring-loaded valves to ensure maximum performance at all speeds.