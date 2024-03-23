Next Article

AI overviews will appear in the main search results

Google extends Search Generative Experience to unenrolled users: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 05:49 pm Mar 23, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Google has begun trialing its AI-driven feature, the Search Generative Experience (SGE), within the United States. Until now, it was only available to users who had chosen to use it through the Search Labs platform. As highlighted by Search Engine Land, Google is now introducing this feature to a limited portion of search traffic in the country, focusing on a specific set of queries.

SGE's transition

From opt-in to automatic inclusion

The SGE feature was initially introduced at Google's I/O developer conference in May of the preceding year. Subsequently, Google provided access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard, currently known as Gemini. By November, the SGE feature had spread to 120 countries and supported languages beyond English. Despite its worldwide availability, the feature remained opt-in until recently.

Scenario

AI-crafted summaries for complex queries

Google will now begin presenting the SGE experience to users who have not chosen it, especially when they input intricate queries or when Google identifies that users could gain from data compiled from various websites. An instance of such a query is "How do I remove color marks from clothes." The company has confirmed that AI-crafted summaries will only be displayed if they are anticipated to offer superior information than regular search results.

Insights

Google solicits feedback on AI-enhanced search feature

Google is running these trials to collect feedback from a broader spectrum of people, particularly those who did not choose to enable the feature. This approach will assist Google in understanding how generative AI can benefit users who may not be tech-savvy or those indifferent about generative AI. The company aims to improve the search experience by harnessing artificial intelligence technology.