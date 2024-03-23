Next Article

HP OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop's pre-orders begin in India

By Akash Pandey 04:52 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story HP's gaming-focused laptop, the OMEN Transcend 14, is now up for pre-order in India. The device, first showcased at MWC 2024, is listed on Amazon with an expected release date of April 3, 2024. The laptop is priced at Rs. 1,74,999, along with additional benefits including savings on EMI interest and a trade-in offer of up to Rs. 11,900. As an exclusive bonus, HP is gifting a Hyperx Cloud Core wired gaming headset, typically sold for around Rs. 6,000-6,500.

Aesthetics

A detailed look at the design and display

The OMEN Transcend 14 showcases a sleek design and comes equipped with a HyperX RGB keyboard. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED display that has received IMAX Enhanced certification. The display boasts minimal bezels and a resolution of 2.8K. It offers a variable refresh rate of 48-120Hz, supports HDR, and delivers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut with a peak brightness of 500-nits. Despite its impressive features and build, the laptop weighs only 1.6kg.

Hardware and performance

Inside the OMEN Transcend 14

The OMEN Transcend 14 is driven by an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It offers a memory of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a storage capacity of 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. The laptop incorporates a sophisticated thermal system, co-developed with Intel, for effective heat management. A powerful battery unit supports up to 140W charging, promising a battery life of up to 11.5 hours. Connectivity options include WiFi-7 and Bluetooth 5.4.