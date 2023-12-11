Vaishali Kasture, AWS India's interim head, quits within a year

By Rishabh Raj

Vaishali Kasture became the interim head of commercial business at AWS India and South Asia in June

Vaishali Kasture has resigned as the interim head of Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, after just seven months in the position, reported TechCrunch. This news comes on the heels of her predecessor, Puneet Chandok, leaving to join Microsoft India. Amazon has not yet released an official statement on Kasture's resignation. AWS sees India as a crucial market, with plans to invest a whopping $12.7 billion (Rs. 1,05,600 crore) into its cloud business in the country by 2030.

Kasture's tenure and AWS investments in India

Kasture, who joined Amazon five years ago, became the interim head of commercial business at AWS India and South Asia in June. "Our total planned investments in India will be more than $16.4 billion or Rs. 1.36 lakh crores by 2030," she wrote in a LinkedIn post. Kasture also predicted that these investments would contribute $23 billion to India's GDP by that time. However, she has now resigned without providing any other details.

AWS's focus on skilling and training programs in India

Besides investing in infrastructure and services, Kasture emphasized AWS's dedication to investing in people and skills development in India. She mentioned that AWS had trained over 40 crore individuals in the country through various education and training programs. As part of its growth strategy, the e-commerce giant has been actively pursuing hundreds of thousands of companies in India and has brought on board numerous government projects.