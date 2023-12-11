Coca-Cola India breaks ground in alcoholic drinks with Lemon-Dou

By Rishabh Raj 11:59 am Dec 11, 2023

For the test run the beverage is priced at Rs. 230 for a 250ml can

Coca-Cola, known for its soft drinks worldwide, has stepped into new territory by testing the alcoholic beverage market in India, as per an Economic Times (ET) report. The company has introduced Lemon-Dou, a globally recognized ready-to-drink blend that combines shochu, a distilled liquor similar to brandy and vodka, with lime for a refreshing twist. This departure from their usual lineup reflects a strategic shift to adapt to changing consumer tastes and expand their product range in a dynamic market.

Lemon-Dou's origins and pricing

Lemon-Dou falls into the 'chuhai' category of alcoholic cocktails and for the test run the beverage is priced at Rs. 230 for a 250ml can. "Alcohol is a very big category and we have on purpose decided to experiment," Manolo Arroyo, Marketing Chief, Coca-Cola Global, told ET. Debuting in 2018 in Japan, it swiftly expanded its presence across other Asian markets like China and the Philippines.

Lemon-Dou is undergoing trials in specific Indian states

According to a Coca-Cola India spokesperson speaking to ET, the company is currently conducting a trial for Lemon-Dou in a few Indian states. Elaborating on the development, the company clarified to ET that the preparation and distribution of these beverages take place in separate, dedicated facilities within India. These facilities are distinct from those involved in producing and distributing their non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages.

Navigating India's complex alcohol market

Coca-Cola plans a cautious expansion in India, a complex and heavily regulated market for alcohol. The company is aware of the intricacies of distribution and manufacturing as it enters the alcoholic drinks sector three decades after its re-establishment in India. Coca-Cola has also announced collaborations with Pernod Ricard to launch pre-mixed cocktails combining Absolut vodka and Sprite in the UK, Netherlands, Spain, and Germany in 2024.

Coca-Cola's investment in Gujarat and commitment to responsible expansion

Coca-Cola is investing Rs. 3,000 crore to establish a new plant for beverage bases and concentrates in Sanand, Gujarat, strengthening its presence in the state. Previously, the company made significant investments in Gujarat through its bottling partner, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Limited. The beverage giant has affirmed its commitment to responsible and sustainable expansion within the alcohol ready-to-drink arena, as stated on its website.