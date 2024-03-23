Next Article

The phone will support NFC for secure transactions

Samsung Galaxy M55's leak reveals promising upgrades: Check here

By Akash Pandey 03:13 pm Mar 23, 202403:13 pm

What's the story The tech world is curious about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone. Leaked details of the Galaxy M55 suggest substantial enhancements and exclusive features. The information originates from a trusted informant, Mukul Sharma, who indicates that the new model will surpass its predecessor, the Galaxy M54. There are also hints that the recently unveiled Galaxy M15 5G may soon make its debut in India.

Specifications disclosed by prominent informant

Sharma has shared crucial details about the Galaxy M55's specifications. The leaker reveals that the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. He further characterizes the forthcoming model as "one of the slimmest Samsung Galaxy M-series phones till date," substantiating his statement with live images comparing its sleek design to common objects.

High-end display and camera features

According to MSPoweruser, the Galaxy M55 will boast a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display with minimal bezels and an impressive 1,000-nits peak brightness. The device will be offered in light green and black color options. It will also feature a multifunctional triple camera array on the back, including a 50MP (OIS) primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The front will be complemented by a high-definition 50MP camera.

Processor and OS upgrades

The Galaxy M55 would use Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, supporting up to 12GB of RAM. The device will offer storage capacities of either 128GB or 256GB, expandable up to 1TB with microSD cards. To bolster security, the phone will incorporate an under-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release the Galaxy M55 with Android 14 and One UI 6. The company may deliver five major Android updates and five years of security updates for this device.