Jan 21, 2024

Samsung recently announced its latest software update, One UI 6.1, which first appeared on the Galaxy S24 series. This update introduces several AI-powered features, such as Live Translate for on-the-spot phone call translations, Generative Edit for advanced photo editing, and Generative Wallpapers for AI-created customizable backgrounds. These features provide practical benefits, with Live Translate being especially helpful in overcoming language barriers. Now, the company has disclosed the firmware's rollout timeline for its other devices.

The One UI 6.1 update won't be limited to the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung confirmed that multiple devices will get the update in the first half of 2024, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Test versions of One UI 6.1 have also been seen on Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A34.

It's worth mentioning that on older devices, some complex AI features may not work as smoothly due to less powerful processors. Additionally, not every feature will be available on all devices receiving the update. Some of Samsung's latest AI features will be free only "until the end of 2025." After that, a subscription might be required, but Samsung hasn't shared details yet. This means that even the new Galaxy S24 series could lose access to certain AI features after 2025.