The device will pack an X-axis vibration motor for crisp haptics

iQOO developing new smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

By Akash Pandey 02:58 pm Mar 23, 202402:58 pm

What's the story iQOO is reportedly crafting a successor to its iQOO Neo9 Pro model. Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has spilled the beans about the device, indicating the integration of Qualcomm's robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This processor is also the driving force behind the company's flagship iQOO 12. However, official plans for a new Neo-series handset are yet to be confirmed.

Details

Leaked specifications suggest premium features

The leaked details of the yet-to-be-named smartphone point toward a 1.5K LPTO AMOLED display with a swift 144Hz refresh rate. The device is likely to boast a rear panel crafted from either glass or leather, eschewing a plastic frame. It's also predicted to house a 50MP main camera and an additional unspecified snapper, complemented by a hefty battery that will support 120W fast charging.

Scenario

Potential successor to iQOO Neo9 Pro

The insider did not disclose the name of the forthcoming handset, but suggested it could be from either Realme or iQOO. The specifications mirror those of the Neo9 Pro, leading to speculation that this could be its successor. The Neo9 Pro, which hit the market in February, was driven by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

On a related note

POCO F6 rumored to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Separately, rumors about the POCO F6 have been swirling for some time now. A high-ranking POCO official recently hinted at an imminent phone equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This statement by POCO Global executive David Liu has reignited rumors that this could be the eagerly awaited POCO F6. However, both iQOO and POCO have yet to officially unveil these new handsets.