The changes are noticeable on the web version

Google Drive overhauls home page with advanced search capabilities

By Akash Pandey 02:02 pm Mar 23, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Google has revamped its Drive website's "Home" page, featuring an "expanded search bar and enhanced search chip capabilities." The updated search field has been moved from its initial location at the top of the page, adjacent to the logo, to the main content area. The modification is accompanied by a "Welcome to Drive" message. However, this repositioning of the search bar is limited to the Home page only.

Enhancements

Improved filters offer speedy navigation

The refreshed Home page now incorporates filters such as Type, People, Modified, and Location. These filters are engineered to swiftly guide users through search results. This improvement is a part of Google Drive's initiative to make it "easier and faster for you to find files that matter most." The alterations made to the Home page serve to differentiate it from the standard Start page.

Scenario

User preference and deployment

Users who favor the old layout can switch back to 'My Drive' in Settings. The new Home search bar has started deploying on Google Drive and will be available to Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google Accounts. This upgrade is one in a series of enhancements recently implemented by Google Drive.