The feature is expected to be rolled out for Android users soon

Google Password Manager to facilitate password sharing within family circles

By Akash Pandey 04:28 pm Mar 03, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Google is working on a new feature for its Password Manager on Android devices, making it easier and more secure for family members to share passwords, per TheSpAndroid. The functionality was initially discovered in Google Chrome's desktop version and later in the most recent Google Play Services update (version 24.09.12 190400-610662703). This indicates that Android users will also benefit from this feature.

The anticipated feature would enable Google Family Groups members to securely share passwords within the group. A "Share" button is expected to appear below a saved account, next to the "Edit" and "Delete" options. When users tap this button, they would see a message confirming their intention to share the password. A reminder that it is only for family group members, which can be managed in their Google account settings, is also shown.

Once a password is shared, recipients might receive a tooltip on their device when visiting a website, informing them that credentials are available. However, this feature appears to be designed for accounts with passwords only, not passkeys. It's worth noting that Google is likely still fine-tuning the system, and the process may change before the official launch. If implemented, this feature could eliminate the need to share passwords through insecure methods like unencrypted text messages or emails.

Currently, the password-sharing feature within Google Password Manager is still under development and not yet functional. Google has not provided a timeline for when this feature will be released.