MSI Alpha 15 is a must-buy laptop with Flipkart's discount

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2023, 04:43 pm 2 min read

The MSI Alpha 15 is equipped with dual fans and six heat pipes for thermal checks

The MSI Alpha 15 is a powerful gaming laptop with lightning-fast processing, a clear display, lots of graphics, and a dependable battery. As for the highlights, it packs a 144Hz screen, a Ryzen 5 5000H-series processor, Radeon RX 6600M mobile graphics, and a 90Wh battery. The laptop bears a hefty price tag. However, Flipkart's deal makes it considerable. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Taiwanese tech giant MSI has invested a lot of resources in research and development, which has helped it establish a solid reputation in the gaming sector.

The MSI Alpha 15 is a powerful device for demanding workloads and gaming.

The laptop comes with AMD Advantage, which unlocks extreme levels of performance, allowing individuals to experience blazing-fast speed/responsiveness with the Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the MSI Alpha 15 is priced at Rs. 1,11,990. However, it is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 72,990. In addition, customers get up to Rs. 1,500 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 16,300 off in exchange for an old laptop. Buyers can purchase the device with standard EMI options as well.

The device boasts a 144Hz refresh rate

The MSI Alpha 15 bears a sleek design, an all-black metal chassis, a customizable RGB-backlit keyboard, an HD (720p@30fps) webcam, and a precision touchpad. It is 23.95mm thick and weighs 2.35kg. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate for sharp and smooth visuals. A dual 2W speaker setup is onboard for audio.

It includes an HDMI 2.1 port

The MSI Alpha 15 gets two Type-A slots, a Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 socket, an RJ-45 port, and a 3.5mm jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It supports Hi-Res Audio and Nahimic in-game 3D surround sound for lossless wireless audio.

It houses 8GB of Radeon graphics

The MSI Alpha 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, paired with an 8GB GDDR Radeon RX 6600M graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs Windows 11 (64-bit), and packs a 4-cell 90Wh battery which can be re-filled using the bundled 180W fast-charging adapter. For thermal management, it gets a Cooler Boost 5 architecture.