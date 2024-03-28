Next Article

Elon Musk announces free premium perks for high-engagement X users

By Pradnesh Naik 10:04 am Mar 28, 202410:04 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the owner of X, has recently announced a significant change in the platform's approach. Musk, through a post on his official X account, declared that accounts with over 2,500 verified followers would be granted access to Premium features at no cost. Moreover, accounts boasting over 5,000 followers will be given complimentary access to Premium+ features. This initiative is designed to reward users with high engagement and stimulate a dynamic creator environment on the platform.

Take a look at Musk's post

Perks of premium features

X's premium features: A boon for creators and influencers

X provides an array of premium features across its Premium and Premium+ levels, tailored to benefit creators, influencers, and users. The Premium level includes the Edit Post feature, which permits users to make minor modifications to their published content within an hour. It also allows subscribers to bypass the conventional character limit, enabling them to post up to 25,000 characters for more detailed content sharing. These features are intended to boost content creation capabilities and user interaction on the platform.

Boosting user capabilities

Extended video uploads and community creation

Premium subscribers on X have the ability to upload extended videos of up to three hours in length and 8GB in size. This feature gives users the chance to share more detailed video content. Additionally, they are granted the right to establish communities on X, promoting connections with individuals sharing similar interests. These features further amplify user engagement and contribute toward a more dynamic creator environment.

Advanced benefits

The Premium+ tier: Blue checkmark verification and revenue sharing

The Premium+ level on X offers additional perks such as Blue Checkmark Verification upon meeting certain eligibility requirements. This feature increases the credibility of user accounts. Furthermore, Premium+ subscribers have the opportunity to earn a portion of the revenue generated from organic impressions of ads displayed in responses to their content through the Ads Revenue Sharing feature. This enables users to effectively monetize their high-engagement content.

Better privacy

Enhanced privacy and security measures for premium users

Verified accounts on X can interact with posts that only allow responses from other verified accounts, ensuring a safer interaction environment. They also have the option to conceal their verification checkmark for increased privacy and control over their online identity. To further boost security and authenticity, Premium and Premium+ users can verify their accounts with a government-issued ID, guaranteeing a secure user experience on the platform.

Exclusive access

Exclusive features for Premium and Premium+ subscribers

Premium subscribers on X are granted access to Media Studio, a tool designed for managing their uploaded images and videos. Conversely, Premium+ subscribers gain access to X Pro, which offers advanced features such as multiple configurable timelines, advanced search, and contributor management. They also have the ability to publish extensive written content through the Articles feature.