Google Messages now testing its RCS message editing feature

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:30 pm May 13, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Google has begun testing a new feature that will enable users to edit an RCS chat in its Android Messages app. This advancement aligns Google Messages with other contemporary messaging services. Some Android users have already reported experiencing this functionality in their app. The feature, when fully operational, will present an "Edit" pencil button upon long-pressing a message, alongside existing options such as copy, star, delete, and overflow in the top toolbar.

Feature insights

Editing process and timeframe

Upon selecting the edit option, the RCS chat will be placed in a text field with a note from Google, stating that the user is about to "Edit message." The feature will also include an option to cancel the editing process. According to @Jhowkira2000 on X, users will have a 15-minute window post sending a message for making edits. This time frame is consistent with similar features provided by WhatsApp and iMessage.

Accessibility

Safety measures and availability

For safety reasons, the original message will still be accessible via the overflow menu under 'View details.' The editing feature will reportedly only appear when both parties involved in the conversation shall have access to it. This capability was introduced to some beta users within the past week, as part of a limited test phase.