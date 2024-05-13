Next Article

How to use on-the-go mode on Google Meet?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:10 pm May 13, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Google Meet, renowned for its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with other Google products, has an on-the-go feature specifically designed for mobile users. This feature aims to simplify the mobile experience and conserve bandwidth, during professional meetings or personal calls. It proves particularly beneficial when users have a meeting scheduled while away from their computers, whether walking or traveling by car.

Feature details

On-the-go mode enhances Google Meet's mobile experience

The on-the-go mode offers larger call control buttons and fewer distractions, facilitating easier meetings while commuting. This feature automatically disables your camera and prevents streaming videos from other participants. It is exclusively offered on the mobile app and is designed to use less data, as it restricts sending or receiving video. The app shows prominent buttons for Mute, Raise hand, Audio, and End call, showing only crucial data like the number of participants in the meeting, and the active speaker.

Process

Activating on-the-go mode: A step-by-step guide

To activate Google Meet's on-the-go mode, users can either wait for the app to detect their movements through their phone's motion sensors and prompt them to use the feature, or manually activate it through the in-call menu. The manual activation involves tapping the hamburger menu in the top-left corner of the screen in the Google Meet mobile app. Then, select Settings, choose Meeting Settings (or General if you're a Business or Education user), and turn on 'Automatically Use On-the-Go.'

User control

Switching modes in Google Meet

Once in a meeting, users can switch to on-the-go mode by selecting 'More' controls from the bottom of the screen, and tapping 'On-the-Go.' If they wish to return to the standard Google Meet experience during a call, they can simply tap 'Turn off On-the-Go' at the top of the screen. Additionally, Google Meet offers the option to add captions to recordings, enhancing audience engagement and ensuring comprehension in noisy environments.