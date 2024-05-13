Next Article

By Akash Pandey May 13, 2024

What's the story Xiaomi MIX FLIP's design has been leaked online, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming smartphone's features. A real-life image of the phone surfaced on Weibo, showcasing a back panel with a cover screen. The image also revealed a LEICA-branded dual camera module and two LED flashes positioned above a large cover display. The other half of the back panel had a golden finish with the company's logo at the bottom.

The Xiaomi MIX FLIP has also been spotted on the 3C certification website, as revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station. The listing identifies the phone with model number 2405CPX3DC and suggests that it will support 67W fast charging. However, the tipster noted that there would be no satellite communication on this smartphone. This appearance on the 3C database indicates that its launch might be imminent.

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi MIX FLIP is expected to launch in both Chinese and global markets in May. However, this device might not be launched in India. As for its price, rumors indicate it will cost CNY 5,999 (nearly ₹70,000). The rumored specs include a 1.5K, 120Hz AMOLED foldable display, a 50MP (OIS) main camera sensor, and an OmniVision sensor with 2x optical zoom. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.