Xiaomi's upcoming tablet will be smaller than Pad 6 Pro

07:49 pm Nov 27, 2023

The tablet is expected to launch in early 2024

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch several new products in the coming weeks, including the Pad 7 Pro tablet. Set to debut alongside the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone in early 2024, the Pad 7 Pro's display specs have now been leaked. The upcoming tablet is said to sport a 10-inch LCD panel with a 1480x2367 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, according to GSMChina. This is a slight decrease in size from the Pad 6 Pro's 11-inch display.

Camera and software features

In addition to its impressive display, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is expected to feature dual rear cameras for wide and depth shots. The device is also expected to get a horizontally placed selfie camera. The tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will boot Android 14-based HyperOS. For reference, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro features a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 20MP selfie camera.

Launch timeline and other devices

The Pad 7 Pro will also boast quad stereo speakers with Dolby support for an immersive audio experience. It will be released early next year to take on rivals from OPPO, OnePlus, and Lenovo. Meanwhile, the Redmi K70 series smartphones are set to launch on November 29 in China. The vanilla model will be rebranded as POCO F6 Pro for Indian and international markets.