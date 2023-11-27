Google Chrome's upcoming AI feature will auto-organise your tabs

By Sanjana Shankar 07:31 pm Nov 27, 202307:31 pm

The feature is not accessible yet

Google Chrome developers are making headway with a new AI-powered tab organization feature, which aims to automatically group active tabs. Recent updates suggest that this feature could be launched soon. Chrome expert Leopeva64 has now shared new details about the feature, including a loading animation that implies AI is working behind the scenes. It is still uncertain whether a similar feature will be introduced to Chrome for Android, where it could also be beneficial.

Currently, the AI-powered tab organization feature is hidden behind developer flags, which means it is not accessible yet. The option to organize tabs will be available from the right-click menu. The tab switcher interface will then present the 'Organize Tabs' window, where the new animation will indicate AI's role in sorting tabs. The loading animation for the feature will be consistent with other AI-generated options in Google Search.

'Advanced' settings pane gains additional options

Google Chrome is also developing a new "Advanced" settings pane. Initially, it only featured an Autofill helper toggle but per the latest report, it has gained two new options, namely 'Context menu tab group' and an 'Expanded theme gallery.' The Context menu tab group option will help users enable/disable AI-powered tab organization. The Expanded theme gallery could offer additional Chrome customization, such as AI-generated wallpapers.