Redmi's K70 series will include special smartphone for Lamborghini fans

By Sanjana Shankar 05:37 pm Nov 29, 202305:37 pm

Representative image

Xiaomi has collaborated with Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the launch of a co-branded Redmi K70 model. The device will be unveiled at the company's 10th-anniversary event today in China, as part of the Redmi K70 series. This partnership follows Xiaomi's previous co-branding effort with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team for the Redmi K50 series. The device, called Redmi K50 Gaming Mercedes AMG Petronas Edition, was launched in February last year.

What to expect from the co-branded gaming device

The Redmi 70 Lamborghini edition may get the carmaker's 'Raging Bull' logo, special design elements, and unique UI features to signify the collaboration with the Italian marque. The gaming-centric handset will likely be based on the top-end Redmi K70 Pro model. Special packaging is also expected. To recall, the Mercedes AMG Petronas Edition featured a unique paint job reflecting the color scheme of the Mercedes F1 cars.

Redmi K70 series: Key specifications

The Redmi K70 series will comprise three other models, namely Redmi K70e, Redmi K70, and Redmi K70 Pro. The Redmi K70e, K70, and K70 Pro will come with Dimensity 8300 Ultra, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors, respectively. The Pro model could offer up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. It will also feature an impressive display with 4,000 nits brightness to set a new record in the smartphone industry until the OnePlus 12 comes out.