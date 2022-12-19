Technology

Google Chrome will now alert shoppers with price drop notifications

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 19, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Price tracking feature is expected to be made available globally very soon

Google has announced an in-page 'price tracking' feature on the Chrome browser for Android and desktop versions of the app. It will notify users when a price of a particular item drops. Individuals will receive a notification from Google, along with the site/location where they can grab the item for the discounted price. The new feature is currently rolling out in the US.

Why does this story matter?

Google's Chrome for Android and desktop has limited functionality when it comes to supporting third-party price tracking extensions.

The new feature comes as a handy shopping tool that will alert users of price reductions.

If you are a frequent online shopper who likes to look around for the best deal before buying an item, the new feature will be appealing to you.

How to enable feature on Chrome for Android and desktops?

To use Chrome's price tracking feature on Android phones and desktops, follow these steps: Visit a particular shopping site. Watch out for the lozenge-shaped button at the top of the screen (adjacent to the link) that reads 'Track Price.' Within this button, tap on the bell-shaped icon located on the left. A popup will appear with a toggle switch for enabling price tracking.

What is the mechanism behind it?

Chrome's price tracker runs across websites and online shopping stores and checks for the best price for a specific item, thereby helping users save time that they would have to spend searching for the best deal. Once, you have enabled the price tracking feature, Google will send you a notification with the new/lower price and the place/site from where you can access the item.

Price tracking feature is currently available in the US

Google claims that Chrome's price-tracking feature is now available in the US. However, it seems that the feature is currently available to a limited number of users. A broader rollout is expected to happen by next year.