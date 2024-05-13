Next Article

The feature may be enabled through an upcoming software update

Google's Pixel 8a supports USB-C display output feature

By Akash Pandey 04:58 pm May 13, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Google's latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 8a, reportedly houses a concealed feature that supports display output via a USB-C port. This information was revealed by Android expert Mishaal Rahman. The feature could potentially be activated in the Pixel 8a through a future software update since the handset has the needed hardware support. Note that the functionality is already available in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models but with Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 version.

Feature activation

A repeat of Pixel 8's strategy?

The hidden USB-C display output feature in the Pixel 8a mirrors a similar situation with the Pixel 8. In the latter, this feature was initially disabled at launch and subsequently enabled through the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update. Rahman's discovery is based on a system property named "persist.vendor.usb.displayport.enabled," currently set to '0' on the Pixel 8a, signifying that DisplayPort Alternate Mode is disabled.

Upcoming update

Potential for USB-C display output activation

The Pixel 8 series saw a change in the "persist.vendor.usb.displayport.enabled" setting to '1' with the release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, enabling the USB-C display output feature. With current stable builds of the Pixel 8 now on Android 14 QPR2, it is expected that this hidden feature could be activated for all devices in the series - including the Pixel 8a - with an upcoming June update anticipated to be based on Android 14 QPR3.