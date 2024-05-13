Sony Xperia 1 VI teaser hints at new aspect ratio
Sony is gearing up to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI, on May 17. The company's teaser suggests a shift to "new display technology," which is speculated to be an updated version of Sony's BRAVIA engine, currently used in its 2024 BRAVIA TVs lineup. More importantly, the Xperia 1 VI is set to feature a more traditional 19.5:9 aspect ratio, marking a departure from the 21:9 ratio seen on all previous Xperia 1 series models.
Xperia 1 VI may not offer 4K display resolution
The screen size of the Xperia 1 VI is expected to be around 6.5-inch. Rumors also suggest that Sony may abandon the 4K display resolution that has been a staple of the Xperia 1 series since its inception in 2019.
What to expect from the spec sheet?
In addition to the display changes, Sony has also teased new camera features for the Xperia 1 VI. A leaked teaser suggests that the new model will include a periscope telephoto lens with a variable focal length for close-up shots. The Xperia 1 VI is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device will offer options for either 12GB or 16GB of RAM.
Telephoto lens may offer 7x zoom support
The periscope telephoto lens on the Xperia 1 VI will go from 85mm all the way up to 170mm, equivalent to offering up to 7x zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity. The main camera and ultra-wide lens are anticipated to be identical to those in the Xperia 1 V, but with improved software processing and a unified camera app, enhancing the overall user experience.