The phone may bear a traditional 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Sony Xperia 1 VI teaser hints at new aspect ratio

By Akash Pandey 04:50 pm May 13, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Sony is gearing up to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VI, on May 17. The company's teaser suggests a shift to "new display technology," which is speculated to be an updated version of Sony's BRAVIA engine, currently used in its 2024 BRAVIA TVs lineup. More importantly, the Xperia 1 VI is set to feature a more traditional 19.5:9 aspect ratio, marking a departure from the 21:9 ratio seen on all previous Xperia 1 series models.

Information

Xperia 1 VI may not offer 4K display resolution

The screen size of the Xperia 1 VI is expected to be around 6.5-inch. Rumors also suggest that Sony may abandon the 4K display resolution that has been a staple of the Xperia 1 series since its inception in 2019.

Tech specs

What to expect from the spec sheet?

In addition to the display changes, Sony has also teased new camera features for the Xperia 1 VI. A leaked teaser suggests that the new model will include a periscope telephoto lens with a variable focal length for close-up shots. The Xperia 1 VI is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device will offer options for either 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

Camera upgrade

Telephoto lens may offer 7x zoom support

The periscope telephoto lens on the Xperia 1 VI will go from 85mm all the way up to 170mm, equivalent to offering up to 7x zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity. The main camera and ultra-wide lens are anticipated to be identical to those in the Xperia 1 V, but with improved software processing and a unified camera app, enhancing the overall user experience.