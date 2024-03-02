Next Article

By Akash Pandey 06:37 pm Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Google is reportedly planning to launch the Pixel Watch 3 in two different sizes, addressing the size preferences of some users, per 9to5Google. While the current 41mm size would remain around, the new leak suggests a larger 45mm version may also debut alongside. The bigger Pixel Watch 3 model could potentially draw in customers who favor larger smartwatches. Additionally, the tech giant is also developing a follow-up to the Pixel Buds Pro, hinting at their eventual release.

Google's shift from single-size smartwatches

Since the debut of the original Pixel Watch, Google has stuck to a single 41mm size for its smartwatches. However, the rumored 45mm variant for the Pixel Watch 3 should accommodate users who find the current size too small. Moreover, it remains uncertain whether the larger model will have an increased battery capacity or launch with Wear OS 5. Also, the user interface may not change between the two sizes, but some faces/apps could benefit from the extra screen space.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 also under development

In addition to the smartwatch size reveal, insiders have disclosed that Google is working on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, per 9to5Google. While launch specifics are still unknown, this information supports the likelihood of their eventual release. Google has consistently launched new earbuds every two years, starting with the original Pixel Buds in October 2017, followed by a second-gen model in October 2019, the mid-range Pixel Buds A-Series in June 2021, and the Pixel Buds Pro version in May 2022.

Comparing Pixel Watch 3 with competitors

Google's rumored 45mm size of the larger Pixel Watch 3 variant aligns with the Apple's Watch Series 9. Meanwhile, Samsung offers the Galaxy Watch 6 in 40mm and 44mm sizes and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm sizes.