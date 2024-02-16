EU's DMA is equipped to handle Microsoft's issues

Microsoft Edge bug stealing Google Chrome data is now fixed

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:35 pm Feb 16, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Microsoft has fixed a glitch in its Edge browser that was importing browsing data as well as tabs from Google Chrome without users' permission. This bug impacted numerous Windows users, even those who restarted their computers after routine Windows updates. The latest Microsoft Edge firmware now includes a solution, addressing the issue of the feature not syncing and displaying accurately across multiple devices.

Microsoft's tactics under scrutiny

In a recent research paper commissioned by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, Microsoft's tactics, and their effects on consumers were scrutinized. The study reveals that Microsoft employs harmful design strategies that contradict its own guidelines and can potentially hinder competition from other browsers. For instance, Windows 11 users are subtly pushed toward Edge, as the default browser is disregarded when clicking links from the Windows Widgets panel or search results.

Digital Markets Act addresses concerns

To address some of Microsoft's tactics, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will be implemented in European Economic Area (EEA) markets. They will include EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. This will permit Windows 11 users in these regions to uninstall Edge, and let search providers like Google integrate their custom web searches into the main Windows Search interface. The goal is to encourage fair competition among browsers and safeguard consumer choice.

No changes to Bing and Microsoft Advertising

The DMA regulations apply only to Windows. Microsoft will not have to make any changes to Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Advertising as they're exempt from the rules. India currently does not have any such safeguards.