Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 may not feature a 200MP camera

By Akash Pandey 03:50 pm Feb 16, 202403:50 pm

What's the story A recent leak hinted that Samsung might be thinking about including a 200MP camera in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Dutch website GalaxyClub has reported that the South Korean brand is more likely to use a 50MP main camera for the Z Fold6, just like the Galaxy S24. The source couldn't confirm if the phone maker was ever considering a 200MP camera for a foldable device.

Incorporating a larger 200MP camera sensor into the compact design of the Galaxy Z Fold6 would be quite a challenge, as it's bigger than the 50MP sensor used in the Galaxy Z Fold5 and base Galaxy S24. Samsung has typically played it safe with its foldable devices, like when the Fold5 had the same camera system as the Fold4. Hence, equipping the Fold6 with a 200MP camera is unlikely.

A 200MP camera could offer more detailed images. However, it's important to acknowledge that Samsung's recent phones with 200MP cameras have faced challenges in capturing moving subjects. So, it's reasonable to assume this could be an issue for the Fold6 too, if it's equipped with a 200MP lens. Neverthless, Samsung is expected to enhance the camera hardware for the Fold6. A slightly bigger 50MP camera with improved zoom capabilities would be a welcome upgrade for the upcoming flip-style foldable.