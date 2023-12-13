Samsung considering compact smartphone with features of flagship 'Ultra' model
Samsung is planning to shake things up in its Galaxy S range of smartphones. Rumors are rife about a smaller Galaxy S Ultra smartphone that could rival Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone Pro model. According to tipster @Tech_Reve, Samsung is considering a device with features similar to the Galaxy S Ultra but in a more compact form. For reference, the existing S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch display, making it Samsung's largest non-foldable smartphone.
The smaller model could debut in the FE lineup
The tipster, who goes on X as Revegnus speculates that the smaller Galaxy Ultra model might join the existing Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) lineup. However, this raises questions about the device's specs, as FE-branded phones usually lack high-end features, especially in the camera department, which the Galaxy S Ultra series is known for. Revegnus states that no decision has been made yet and plans could change in the future.
Design changes and consolidation of budget lineups
Revegnus also claims that after launching the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung will introduce a new design code for its smartphones. This could potentially lead to a fresh look starting with the Galaxy S26 series likely to be released in 2026. Samsung is also considering consolidating budget lineups like the Galaxy A series, which could result in fewer Galaxy A devices being launched.
Budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold smartphone in the works
Revegnus also mentions the possibility of a budget Galaxy Z Fold device, called "Galaxy Fold Lite." Two prototypes are currently being discussed—one without an external screen and another with a smaller external screen. The likelihood of this model launching is high, especially after the Fold6, which will arrive in 2024. It is unclear if Samsung is also planning a 'Lite' variant for its Flip model, which opens and closes vertically.