Google Messages revamps drafts display in list of conversations

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:26 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Google Messages for Android has recently introduced a subtle but significant change to its draft messages display. Previously, unsent text inputted by users was visible on the main conversation list, moving up the page with "You:" followed by the typed text in italics. However, this draft preview feature has been removed in the latest stable and beta releases of Google Messages.

New update alters drafts visibility

In the updated versions of Google Messages, draft previews no longer appear. Threads still move to the top of the list, but without any indication that they are drafts. The time indicator updates, as if a new message has been received from a contact, instead of displaying "Draft." This change could be mistaken for a bug due to its unexpected nature.

Google Messages's history of feature removal

This isn't the first time Google Messages has removed features. In recent months, the platform has eliminated several old facilities including reminders, and message organization tools like Personal + Business categories. Interestingly, one feature known as 'nudges' was also removed but has since been reintroduced to the application.