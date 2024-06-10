Next Article

Apple announces macOS Sequoia with iPhone mirroring, Safari upgrades

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:53 pm Jun 10, 202411:53 pm

What's the story Apple has unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, macOS Sequoia, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino. The new OS comes with several significant enhancements, including the ability to mirror an iPhone's screen, on a Mac laptop or desktop. This feature is made possible through macOS's Continuity feature, allowing users to control their iPhone from their Mac. The paired iPhone remains locked during this process.

Upgrades

Enhanced features and tools

The macOS Sequoia also brings automatic window tiling and a presenter preview mode for video conferencing, with built-in background replacement. The Keychain feature has been improved with a new cross-platform Passwords app, designed to help users manage their credentials more effectively. Safari, the default web browser on Mac, now includes a feature called 'highlights' that utilizes AI to automatically detect interesting content, and present it to users with a single click.

Browser enhancements

Safari's Reader mode and Viewer option

Safari's Reader mode has been upgraded with AI-backed summaries of pages and tables of contents. The new Viewer option in Safari brings videos to the forefront with system video controls. Apple has also announced the release of Game Porting Toolkit 2, an upgraded version of its game porting toolkit. This new iteration offers improved Windows compatibility and enhanced debugging tools, for game developers.