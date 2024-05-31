Next Article

OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Edu for universities interested in using AI

By Akash Pandey 05:26 pm May 31, 202405:26 pm

What's the story OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Edu, a specialized version of ChatGPT for university students, academics, and faculty. According to the company's official blog post, "ChatGPT Edu is designed for schools that want to deploy AI more broadly to students and their campus communities." The new tool includes access to GPT-4o, OpenAI's latest large language model, which offers enhanced capabilities than its predecessors.

Customizable AI tool for universities

ChatGPT Edu allows universities to create custom versions of ChatGPT, known as GPTs, using their own data. These can be shared within university workspaces. OpenAI has confirmed that the conversations and data from ChatGPT Edu will not be used to train its models. As per the company, this new model is a result of observing the successful integration of ChatGPT Enterprise at institutions like Wharton School, Arizona State University, and Columbia University, among others.

ChatGPT Edu is touted as secure and affordable AI solution

OpenAI has emphasized that ChatGPT Edu includes enterprise-level security and controls, making it a safe and affordable option for educational institutions. The AI tool supports over 50 languages and offers robust security features such as group permissions, Single Sign-On (SSO), System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), and GPT management. This makes it a versatile solution for universities looking to integrate AI into their academic environment.