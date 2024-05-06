Next Article

The search engine may be unveiled as early as May 9

OpenAI to take on Google with ChatGPT-based search engine

By Akash Pandey 06:36 pm May 06, 202406:36 pm

What's the story OpenAI is reportedly on the verge of launching its unique search engine, known as the 'ChatGPT search engine.' The recent registration of a new domain name "search.chatgpt.com," along with a security certificate, has been revealed in a Y Combinator's Hacker News community post. Despite the URL currently showing a "Not found" message, industry insiders believe this indicates an imminent arrival of the ChatGPT-powered search engine.

Launch date

It could be announced on May 9

AI enthusiast Pete Huang and several other sources have hinted that the ChatGPT search engine could be unveiled as early as May 9. The upcoming ChatGPT search engine is expected to revolutionize the market by combining traditional web search capabilities, similar to Google, with generative AI features akin to ChatGPT. Users will receive a mix of AI-created content and relevant web pages, reflecting Perplexity AI's approach.

Revenue prospects

Potential revenue source and market impact

Unlike an AI-driven chatbot, a search engine has the potential to incorporate advertisements. This could open up a new revenue stream for OpenAI. Currently, Google rules the search engine market with around 90% market share, followed by Microsoft Bing and others. The introduction of the ChatGPT search engine could potentially disrupt this market dynamic.

Interface design

User interface design of ChatGPT search engine

The user interface of the forthcoming ChatGPT search engine is said to vary depending on the device used. For instance, on desktops, the web results and AI summaries may be displayed side-by-side. However, on smartphones, they might be shown sequentially. This design approach is reminiscent of Microsoft's Copilot, which is powered by GPT-4 and the Bing search engine.